There's a Halloween weekend of fun with the Kids Program & “The Big Pumpkin” StoryWalk®
The Kids Program: Being Batty: Saturday, October 30 - Multiple time slots available at the Police Point Park Nature Centre.
This year, bat appreciation week continues until October 31. To celebrate, we will be doing a kids program called Being Batty. Kids aged 4-7 are welcome participate in our bat themed program. Through reading and pretending to be bats, kids will learn some of the types of bats in Medicine Hat, what they eat, and what they do over winter. This hands-on program will be taking place outside, and is weather dependent. Participants are welcome to dress up. Each program will be around 45 minutes in length.
Due to new Covid restrictions, we are asking participants to register for a specific time slot.
“The Big Pumpkin” Halloween StoryWalk®, Sunday, October 31, Police Point Park
Get into the Halloween spirit with a special one-day-only StoryWalk® in Police Point Park. The book will be The Big Pumpkin by Erica Silverman and will be up from 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday October 31. Keep you eyes peeled for our friendly Park Interpreters wandering the trail - they may have some treats to share! The StoryWalk® is being released thanks to a partnership between the Medicine Hat Public Library and the MH Interpretive program and will be fun for all ages!
For more information about this or any of our programs, contact us through the Nature Line at (403) 529-6225, check out our website (www.natureline.info), Facebook page (Police Point Park) or our Instagram page (@policepointpark).
