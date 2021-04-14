Spring has arrived! Our sun-warmed temperatures and emerging blooms are signs that the overwintered queen bees will soon be on the fly searching for a new place to call home.
The Interpretive Program will host a “Bumblebee Box Workshop” to build an option for our many native bees April 24. The Interpretive Program strongly encourages committed nature-lovers to sign up and become part of a Citizen Science Bumblebee Monitoring Program through the Alberta Native Bee Council. We suggest one bee box per household.
Nature Centre staff want to engage southeast Alberta residents to become involved in an easy, low-maintenance monitoring project, which provides bumblebees a safe and available Bumblebee Box. A subsidized fee will provide you with supplies and instructions; all you will need to do is assemble and place your bee box in a suitable location and hope for some bee tenants.
You check it once, mid summer, to notice if there are inhabitants, then again in mid autumn once the bees have left. They would like to acknowledge all our information is obtained from albertanativebeecouncil.ca.
They encourage you to pre-register and call the Nature Centre (403) 529-6225 to book a 60-minute spot for your team. Staff will happily assist you with availability beginning at 9:30 a.m. They are being mindful of social distances and accommodating participants outside the Nature Centre at this time.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on Social medias: Twitter, Instagram or Facebook (policepointpark). Phone the Nature Centre’s Nature Line at (403) 529-6225.
