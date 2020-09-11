On Wednesday September 9th, Pioneer Co-op held its first ever virtual Annual General Meeting with a total of 87 members participating. Members were provided with an overview of Pioneer Co-op’s financial and strategic performance. The organization reported sales of $310,000,000 in 2019 and returned $12,900,000 in equity payments to members.
During 2019, several business improvements were completed including Cardlock Construction in Bracken and Eastend, a Farm Tank Upgrade in Sceptre, an Agronomy Floater, a Storage Building for the Tire Shop, a new Fuel Delivery Unit and the Wheatland Mall Liquor Store.
“We are so pleased with the support we get from our membership,” said CEO, Larry Kozun. “There is a lot of strength in the diversity that we have within our co-operative; we are truly local and we do provide an economic benefit to you, as our earnings are made in Southwest Saskatchewan and they stay here.”
Kozun thanked Team leaders and Team members for their everyday dedication, contribution and leadership that has led to the success Pioneer Co-op has achieved. He added his thanks to the Board of Directors for their time, leadership, guidance and support.
As for the effects the corona virus pandemic is having on the organization, Kozun stated that Pioneer Coop’s goal is to get through these challenging times with improved processes, new opportunities and a stronger team. “We are pleased to see the resilience of our team members and member/customers who are adapting to the realities of living and working during the pandemic,” added Kozun.
Board election results were announced with Randy Morris, Gayleen Turner and Gail Wesolowski elected for 3-year terms and Linda Siefert elected for a 1-year term.
