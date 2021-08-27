Glen Schmidt will always have a special place in his heart for August 6; it’s the day he became a multi-millionaire! The morning after the August 6 LOTTO MAX draw, the Pincher Creek local took his LOTTO MAX ticket to the store and discovered he won $34,162,116.30!
Schmidt purchased his winning ticket the day of the draw at the North Hill Shell located at 1330 Wentworth Avenue in Pincher Creek. He returned to the store the following day to check his ticket.
“I didn’t think it was an actual win,” he said while claiming his humongous prize. “I thought it was some sort of code on the machine. There were so many numbers, I really didn’t think it was showing me a prize amount.”
The winner was so sure he didn’t win the August 6 jackpot that he got a second pair of eyes to check the ticket.
“I was on my way to work, so I dropped the ticket off with my wife and told her to go and check it in a little while,” he said. “She took the ticket in, scanned it and just about fell over!”
“It feels amazing,” he continued. “Phenomenal actually!”
Schmidt said he hasn’t made any concrete plans for his massive windfall, but knows one thing for sure: he will share his new wealth with his family.
“It’s a weird feeling knowing you have that much money,” he said. “I don’t want to be the type of person who watches their money in the bank, I want to be the person who helps people when.”
“At this point, I really don’t have any desire to buy anything,” he continued. “My wife and I are happy just knowing we can share with both sides of our family.”
Schmidt won his prize by exactly matching all seven main draw numbers on the August 6 draw - 14, 15, 24, 43, 44, 48 and 49.
Schmidt is the 41st Albertan to take home a prize of $1 million or more since the start of 2021. His win is the 15th largest in Alberta’s history, coming in after two $40 million LOTTO MAX wins in Lloydminster and Calgary in August 2011 and May 2013, respectively.
