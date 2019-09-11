Dog owners and their pooches took a leisurely stroll to help raise funds for the animal shelter in Swift Current, Sept. 8.
The Swift Current SPCA's Pets in the Park community dog walk is an annual event to celebrate dogs and their families, and to help out the shelter. Participants collected at least $50 in pledges to participate in the walk, which started and ended in Riverside Park. There were around 20 registered participants and the event raised about $5,000. An upcoming SPCA fundraiser will give participants an opportunity to test their putting skills on a special pet-themed putting green. Putts for Pets takes place at the Swift Current Mall on Sept. 27, Oct. 4 and 12, starting at noon. Participants can try to sink a hole in one for $5 to win prizes and to return for the “putt-offs” on Oct. 26 to win a 55 inch Samsung smart TV.
