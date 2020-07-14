During the COVID lockdown, many families discovered the joy of pet ownership with newly adopted furry family members. Whether you are a new pet owner or have enjoyed animal company for years, the local SPCA is inviting you to help it fundraise during this difficult year through a new SPCA Pet Walk taking place between Aug 13th and Sep 13th.
“For the past few years we have done a group dog walk fundraiser late in the summer,“ notes Teresa Cole from the SPCA. This year to ensure safety and proper distancing, the format is being changed to independent walks taking place any time and any place that suit participants. “While we’ll miss the group interaction this year, we are excited that this walk is more inclusive of different types of pets and more accessible for people throughout the southwest,“ says Cole.
Participants are asked to register and collect at least $50 in pledges for the SPCA, then take their walk with the pet of their choice (all “walkable” pets welcome), and send in their pledges and a picture or video of the walk. Costumes for pets and owners are optional but add to the fun. “We will award a best costume prize, as well as highest pledge total prizes and some draw prizes plus participants swag bags,” Cole adds.
Donations of $10 or more can receive a charitable receipt, and the fundraiser is an especially important one for the organization this year. With limitations on event sizes and many annual activities the SPCA participates in cancelled this year, the shelter is working hard to stay afloat. More than 80% of the community-funded operation’s budget must come from fundraising and public revenues each year. The shelter receives no federal or provincial funding, but shelter and adoption services did continue throughout the lockdown as an essential service
The Swift Current SPCA serves more than 400 domestic pets (cats and dogs) annually, operating 24/7 – 365 day a year no-kill shelter services. It also provides required medical services including a spay/neuter program, foster and adoption services, pound services for the City of Swift Current, and a lost and found registry and microchipping program to help reunite strays with owners. The SPCA has operated animal shelter services in Swift Current since 1973.
To register for the SPCA 2020 Pet Walk or get more information see the SPCA website spcaswiftcurrent.com or email teresa@spcaswiftcurrent.com.
