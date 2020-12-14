A new online program designed to help participants understand and manage chronic pain is set to launch next month.
Explain Pain is a free educational series comprised of seven classes. Anyone who has experienced chronic pain for three months or longer can benefit from the series.
Registration is now open for adult group workshops that will take place via Zoom, enabling participants to join from the comfort of their home.
The first three classes provide an update on new findings in the realms of neuroscience and chronic pain, and address questions such as: why does my pain flare on certain days, why does my pain tolerance vary, and what role does my brain play in pain? The final set of classes provides patients with practical tools to manage their pain.
Explain Pain has been designed as a precursor to the chronic pain workshops offered regularly by the Better Choices, Better Health program. Better Choices, Better Health works with participants to develop action plans that help those with chronic pain build movement into their lives in practical ways.
Explain Pain begins Jan. 14 and runs Thursday afternoons until Feb. 25. Classes are approximately 90 minutes each and will include one-on-one opportunities to connect with a registered nurse. Participants can access classes at home on a computer or tablet. Call to inquire about the next available series as future dates and times may vary.
Lethbridge and area residents can call 403-388-6654 or 1-866-506-6654 to self-register and for more information. Medicine Hat and area residents can call 403-529-8969 or 1-866-795-9709.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
