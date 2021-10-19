Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal has proclaimed the week of October 24th – 30th as the “Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation – We Care for Healthcare Week” in honour of our annual Pharmasave Radiothon for Healthcare.
We will be having a Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday, October 25th at 10 AM outside City Hall.
Radiothon begins on October 28th at 6:00 AM (on CKSW) & 9:00 AM (on The Eagle & Magic) and runs to 5:00 PM. It resumes on October 29th across all three stations at 6:00 AM and runs until 5:00 PM. I invite you to join us at the Elmwood Country Club on October 28th at 7:00 AM as Mayor Al Bridal will join us to kick-off the Pharmasave Radiothon for Healthcare. Or stop by anytime during the broadcast to see live entertainment and interviews with donors, sponsors, and healthcare workers.
This year it is The Foundation’s goal to raise $150,000 to purchase a Telemetry Monitoring System for the Cypress Regional Hospital. Telemetry is used to monitor patient’s vital signs across the hospital from one central location. It allows continuous patient monitoring which would otherwise restrict the patient to remain solely within their room and attached to stationary equipment. The current telemetry system was purchased in 2012 and is no longer reliable or up to date, and replacement parts are no longer available which is why purchasing a new system is the top priority for the Dr. Noble Irwin Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.