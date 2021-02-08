Coming soon is expertise to help you, our nonprofits and local businesses, navigate the current environment to come out stronger than ever. New webinar series launched to provide cost-effective knowledge and tools to navigate 2021.
Monday, February 8, Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Weyburn Area — They are pleased to kick off the CCU webinar series on February 24th noon – 1 p.m. with our 211 Resource Navigation training presented by 211 Saskatchewan. If you are a frontline worker in the human service sector, this webinar is for you! Come learn how 211 is an everyday resource which will assist you in helping your clients navigate next steps and supports to their specific needs.
211 helps service providers get accurate, up to date information about programs and services. Front line workers – from police and paramedics, to doctors, nurses and social workers – can use 211 to connect their clients with additional resources in their community.
211 SK is most commonly known as a phone services which include phone, text, web chat and email, available anonymously and confidentially 24/7/365 by trained and certified community navigators. The phone services are available in over 175 languages including 17 Indigenous languages. Services and programs can also be searched for independently online at www.sk.211.ca.
This webinar is focused on equipping our service providers with the training and understanding of how they can integrate 211 into their daily work and help streamline connecting their clients to programs and supports. 211 provides rich data about caller/user needs that can help inform community and policy decisions regarding social, health and government services. The robust data collected highlights the specific top needs and provides insight on existing gaps to unmet needs. This source of human services data can then be accessed and leveraged to support community development and investment initiatives at all levels.
In lieu of February 11th as 211 Day nationally, every participant will be able to receive this training at no cost, complimentary of 211 SK by entering the promo code: 211Day. To register for February’s webinar visit www.ccu-sk.ca. 2021 is a year to think bigger when working together. We believe it starts with our community and businesses uniting.
For more information about the CCU Webinar series and to register please visit: www.ccu-sk.ca
