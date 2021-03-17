The New Horizons Medical Clinic in Central Butte opened in its temporary new location March 17.
Clinic hours will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. though there may initially be an interval between appointments as clinic services are tested in the new location. Telephone access to the clinic is available by calling 306-796-2180. Lab collection services are also available. Lab hours are Monday to Thursday 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The medical clinic has a separate wheelchair accessible entrance that will be closed off from personal care home residents, ensuring proper COVID-19 guidelines are followed.
The primary health care clinic has been temporarily relocated to Iver Main Place (52 3rd Avenue West, Central Butte) following flooding in the basement of Regency Manor long term care facility on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. This required the temporary relocation of long-term care residents and the temporary closure of the medical clinic.
At this time, the duration of the temporary relocation of New Horizons Medical Clinic has not been determined. Further details will be released as they are available.
Residents of Central Butte are reminded to call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency or visit the emergency department in Moose Jaw, Davidson or Swift Current. Non-urgent health related questions can be directed to the provincial HealthLine by calling 8-1-1.
