The Board of Directors of the Canadian Mental Health Association Swift Current Branch is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Vallee as Executive Director. Vallee began his role with the Association on Monday, August 9.
“The Board is very excited towelcome Todd into his new role within our organization.” said Don Robinson, Board Chair for CMHA Swift Current. “Todd brings a wealth of experience from the organizations he has worked for in the past that will be of benefit to the Association.”
Vallee comes to CMHA with a marketing and communications background. He is familiar with the organization having previously served on their board of directors. He succeeds Jacqui Williams, who held the position for five years.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Swift Current Branch of the CanadianMental Health Association. Through the hard work of our team, and what outgoing Executive Director Jacqui Williams achieved, our organization is trending in a very positive direction. I look forward to continuing that momentum as we carry on providing access to the resources our members require to maintain and improve mental health."
Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive.
With one national office, 11 divisions in all provinces and one territory, and 75 community-based branches/regions, we provide services and supports to over 1.3 million Canadiansthrough the combined efforts of more than 5,000 staff and 11,000 volunteers.
