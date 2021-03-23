As part part the Medicine Hat Interpeative Program, there will be a Nature Walk in Police Point Park discovering nests and how they are specific to bird species. The organizers, the Grassland Naturalists,will be meeting on Saturday, March 27th and have two time slots available, one at 10 am and one at 2 pm. We have limited space and pre-registration is required.
Call us at (403) 529-6225 to book your spot! Looking forward to seeing some nature-lovers again!
