The 2019 Prince of Wales Prize has recognized the Town of Maple Creek, Saskatchewan for its exemplary and effective revitalization practices and demonstrated results in bringing heritage to life. The Prince of Wales Prize is the National Trust for Canada’s most prestigious prize, and the highest honour for heritage stewardship that can be awarded to a Canadian Municipality.
The prize was created in 1999, In keeping with His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales’ commitment to architecture, the environment, and inner-city renewal. The Prize is awarded annually, recognizing communities and their local governments for the successful heritage stewardship of a town, city, rural region, First Nations reserve or community.
Typically awarded to those municipalities who have a long track record and have demonstrated results in bringing heritage to life. The Town of Maple Creek is the first community in Saskatchewan to have been awarded the Prince of Wales Prize, and the second smallest Canadian community to have received the honour.
“Council is extremely proud to hear that the Town of Maple Creek has been awarded this tremendous national honour,” said Her Worship the Mayor of Maple Creek, Ms. Michelle McKenzie in reaction to the news. “It is so gratifying to receive recognition for all of the good work that has been undertaken with regard to heritage conservation in our community over the course of the past decade.
Special thanks must be given to the Maple Creek Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee whose establishment formalized Maple Creek’s commitment to heritage conservation. It was this committee that led the establishment of the Maple Creek Heritage District and that oversaw the implementation of the Maple Creek Main Street Program under leadership of our former Main Street Program Coordinator, Royce Pettyjohn. Council would like to dedicate this award to all of the property owners, businesses, and community organizations whose commitment to the conservation and celebration of our local heritage has brought national recognition to our community. We are confident that Maple Creek has the community pride necessary to live up to this honour going forward, and that we as a community will continue to actively conserve our community’s unique heritage and distinctive sense of place for the benefit of this and future generations.”
The award presentation will take place at the 2019 National Trust for Canada conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Friday October 18th.
The prize consists of a framed certificate as well as a flag to be flown outside the Town Hall and/or placed on permanent display. The winning community is also able to display the Prince of Wales Prize logo on the homepage of their website.
The Maple Creek Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee consists of ten individuals appointed as a result of their interest and/or expertise in heritage conservation. The committee provides advisory services to Mayor & Council on all matters related to heritage conservation within the community. Since the committee’s inception, the following local residents have served as members: Anne Weisgerber, Betty Abbott, Royce Pettyjohn, Clay Yarshenko, Joy Anderson, Theresa Reesor, Jordan Elliott, Blaine Filthaut, Patricia Armstrong, Tina Cresswell, Kristi Yarshenko, Shawn Kramer, Ellaine Hawrylak, Darcy Dietrich, Adrienne Gradauer, Susan Siegle, & Robert Udal.
