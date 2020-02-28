The RRSP tax deadline of March 2 is just around the corner and many Albertans are looking to make the most of their contributions. Research done by ATB Financial shows saving for retirement is consistently the top financial goal for a majority of Albertans.
John Tarnowski, executive vice president at ATB Financial, has a few tips to help you get the most out of your RRSPs:
1. An RRSP contribution can help you at tax time
It’s no secret that getting a few extra dollars into your RRSP will help you save on taxes and benefit from tax-deferred investment growth. Contributing to an RRSP allows you to deduct the contribution amount from your taxable income which means a lower tax bill or higher refund. Talk to your personal banker to estimate how much of an RRSP contribution will offset any tax you might owe.
2. Know when to max out your RRSP or save room
Your RRSP can give you a tax deduction in the short term but, when you start making withdrawals, that amount will be added to your taxable income. The key is to maximize your RRSP contributions when you have a higher tax rate. If you are in a lower tax bracket, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) might make more sense. If you haven’t contributed right up to your RRSP limit, you can transfer the value of your TFSA to your RRSP at a later date when your taxable income is higher giving you a bigger bang for your buck.
3. Consider setting up pre-authorized contributions
Pre-authorized contributions can help you grow your retirement savings rather than a mad dash at the annual RRSP deadline. This automatic withdrawal transfers a specified amount of money from your bank account into your RRSP or TFSA. You can line them up with your pay cheques, or more frequently if you want. It’s the easiest way to set aside savings and invest earlier to get the most out of your RRSP or TFSA.
4. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket
It’s a well-known phrase but it is good advice when it comes to RRSPs. Having a diversified portfolio—owning securities, mutual funds or exchange-traded funds in multiple sectors of the economy—allows you to take advantage of market growth while protecting yourself from extreme losses during down markets. Your personal banker or financial advisor can show you how to diversify your RRSP portfolio so you are, in essence, putting your eggs in multiple baskets. The goal is to create a portfolio that helps you reach your financial goals and withstand short-term volatility without being tempted to deviate from your savings plan.
5. It’s never too late to start
It’s always great to start saving early but, if you’re closer to 50 and haven’t started yet, it’s not too late. Your RRSP enjoys tax-free investment growth until you turn 71 so you still have time to save. If you haven’t been paying into an RRSP, your contribution room has been piling up since you got your first job so a large, lump-sum contribution is possible if you have the means. It will also generate a nice tax refund which you can re-invest for your retirement and be even further ahead! Just remember, it’s never too late to plan for your financial future — just talk to an advisor to get you started.
