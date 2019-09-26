Innovation Credit Union became one of the Founding Signatories of the Principles for Responsible Banking today, committing to strategically align its business with the Sustainable Development Goals.
By signing the Principles for Responsible Banking, Innovation joins a coalition of 130 banks worldwide, representing over USD 47 trillion in assets, in committing to taking on a crucial role in helping to achieve a sustainable future.
Taking place at the start of the UN General Assembly, the official launch of the Principles for Responsible Banking marked the beginning of the most significant partnership to date between the global banking industry and the UN. “The UN Principles for Responsible Banking are a guide for the global banking industry to respond to, drive and benefit from a sustainable development economy. The Principles create the accountability that can realize responsibility, and the ambition that can drive action.” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the launch event, attended by the 130 Founding Signatories and over 45 of their CEOs.
As expressed in the Principles for Responsible Banking, Innovation is convinced that “only in an inclusive society founded on human dignity, equality and the sustainable use of natural resources can our members thrive”.
By signing up to the Principles, Innovation commits to “using our products, services and relationships to support and accelerate the fundamental changes in our economies and lifestyles necessary to achieve shared prosperity for both current and future generations”.
The Principles for Responsible Banking are supported by a strong implementation and accountability framework. By signing them, Innovation Credit Union commits to being transparent on both its positive andnegative impact on people and planet. Innovation will focus where it has the greatest impact – in its core business – and set, publish and implement ambitious targets to scale up positive and address any negative impacts in line with global and local goals.
“Responsible Banking is core to our Purpose,” says Innovation CEO Dan Johnson. “We are committed to doing the right thing with our profits for our members and communities to ensure social change. The principles for responsible banking under the UNEP Finance Initiative are principles Innovation Credit Union not only believes in but works toward achieving daily.”
The Principles for Responsible Banking will provide Innovation with an effective framework to systematically identify and seize new business opportunities created by the emerging sustainable development economy, while at the same time enabling the credit union to effectively identify and address related risks.
About the Principles for Responsible Banking
The Principles for Responsible Banking were developed by a core group of 30 Founding Banks through an innovative global partnership between banks and the UNEP Finance Initiative (UNEP FI). UNEP FI is the UN-private sector collaboration that includes membership of more than 250 finance institutions around the globe.
Please see the Principles for Responsible Banking and their Framework Documents here.
For a complete list of all banks/credit unions that have become the Founding Signatories of the Principles for Responsible Banking today and quotes from their CEOs please click here.
For more information, including infographics and videos, please visit
https://www.unepfi.org/banking/bankingprinciples/
To see the official UN press release on the Official Signing and Global Launch of the Principles for Responsible Banking, please click here.
For more information, contact Innovation CEO Dan Johnson at Daniel.Johnson@innovationcu.ca.
About Innovation: Innovation Credit Union is a Saskatchewan headquartered financial institution providing a full range of financial services to over 52,000 members including individuals, businesses, and organizations across the province.
With the overwhelming support of its membership, Innovation is excited to be one of the first credit unions in Canada to be pursuing a Federal Credit Union charter under the Bank Act.
Through the lens of Responsible Banking and innovation, Innovation Credit Union reinvests its profits into delivering economically viable solutions for all Canadians to access mutually beneficial and affordable world class financial products and services – wherever and whenever members need them.
Innovation’s Purpose Statement: At Innovation Credit Union, we strive to redefine banking by helping Canadians simplify their lives and reach their financial goals by reinvesting profits into our members, our communities, and our people. Now that’s responsible banking!
