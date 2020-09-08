Autumn is not too far away. The Interpretive Program at Police Point Park extends a warm end-of-summer invite to “Music in Nature II”, a second installment of musical instrument gathering at the Nature Centre on Sunday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m.. Soon our days will be (hopefully), harmoniously, back-to-school routines, cool evenings, crisp mornings and poetically, leaf color changing.
Our first Music in Nature Jam Session was a lovely assortment of instrumental music-lovers: guitars, a drum, a ukulele, petal drums & shakers. Whimsically, and liltingly, participants were mindful of the “No Singing” stipulation. The positive feedback for this event has encouraged us to do it again!
The Interpretive Program requests any who are interested in coming to give us a call at (403) 529-6225 to gather contact information. We will have a sign-in sheet available at the event also. We encourage you to bring along your instrument of choice, a blanket or chair to sit on, and an open mind to either participate or enjoy listening to whatever may be created – from harmony to cacophony!
We will continue to make some musical memories for the Summer of 2020 and into Autumn. We still encourage social distancing between musician cohorts and onlookers. We want you to have fun while be mindful of yourself and others.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on Social medias: Twitter, Instagram or Facebook (policepointpark). Phone the Nature Centre’s Nature Line at (403) 529-6225.
Justine Bolen, Park Interpreter, (403) 529-6225; E-mail: mhip@natureline.info
