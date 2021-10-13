Medicine Hat’s Sanare Centre is the new Southeastern Alberta Child Advocacy Centre (formerly known in our community as SARC).
They are partnering this weekend with TC Energy to host a bottle drive this weekend to raise money for the Centre. They will be at both the 13th Ave COOP and Northlands COOP this Friday (Oct. 15) from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday (Oct. 16) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.