It is World Migratory Bird Day on May 8. The Medicine Hat Interpretive Program, managed by Grasslands Naturalists, is asking bird watchers to please share photos and stories.
Observing and enjoying birds, especially the migratory visitors, resonates deeply with the
Interpretive Program and Grasslands Naturalists.
Medicine Hat is a crossroad and stopping point for thousands of migratory birds annually in spring and fall.
These birds depend on a variety of habitats to be consistently available for foraging and roosting as they travel to and from wintering grounds as far away as South America. Many migrants stay throughout the warm months to nest and rear young along side our numerous resident species.
The importance of birds to healthy functioning ecosystems that benefit all species, including us, cannot be overemphasized.
World Migratory Bird Day on May 8 acts as a beacon to draw our attention to these amazing nomads. Please help celebrate the resiliency of these long-distance travellers by sharing a photograph of your favourite migratory bird (the Western Meadowlark is one of my favourites). If you wish, include a brief story about what makes them so special to you.
Photos and stories can be posted directly to our Facebook page or emailed to us and we will add them to the gallery (with permission, of course). Check out this link for more details about World Migratory Bird Day: https://www.birdday.ca
For more information about this or any of our programs, contact us through our Nature
Line (403-529-6225) or explore our Facebook page (Police Point Park) or website (www.natureline.info).
