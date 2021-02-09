Lethbridge College is offering free Fitness Centre memberships to all students for the Winter 2021 semester. Links between physical and mental health are well established, and this is a step the college can take to ensure students who are in the Lethbridge area have access to gym facilities.
In alignment with the easing of provincial public health restrictions, the college will re-open its Fitness Centre to students and employees for pre-scheduled, one-on-one personal training with the college’s certified trainers beginning Feb. 8. This service is being offered for free to students and employees during Step 1 of the Government of Alberta relaunch strategy.
The college completed a student survey during the Fall 2020 semester, which identified challenges felt by students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased mental health support was near the top of the issues reported by students, so the college has responded with increased access to supports.
“We understand the challenges faced by students in a flexible learning environment are different than what they have ever faced before,” says Dr. Samantha Lenci, Provost and Vice President – Academic. “Long hours in front of a computer screen and feeling isolated from classmates and instructors can have an adverse effect on mental health. In addition to our increased health and wellness supports that are available remotely, the promotion of physical health is an important step we can take to help students.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lethbridge College has made its Wellness Services supports available remotely, so students are able to access them no matter where they are located. Students can meet virtually with Wellness Services staff or access virtual counselling provided by Shepell counselling services. The Shepell Student Support Program (SSP) also offers 24/7 services for students both online and by phone.
Students can also find a wide variety of health and wellness information and articles available on the SSP website on topics like health, relationships, living away from home and student life.
“Our commitment is to support our students both inside and outside of the classroom,” says Nancy Russell, Dean of Student Affairs. “We have heard their call for increased mental health resources, and we want them to know they are available. No matter what they are feeling, we are here to help and can provide them confidential support. I encourage any student to reach out if they need support.”
Students can learn about all resources available to them by visiting lethbridgecollege.ca/wellness. Students must sign up at lcfitness.ca to activate their free Fitness Centre membership and book one-on-one training sessions in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.