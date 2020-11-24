Get your crafty creative spirit going and join Grassland Naturalists’ staff at Police Point Park Nature Centre in Medicine Hat on December 6, between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for some fun handmade projects that the whole family can enjoy.
They will be making assorted Christmas tree decorations. Make two decorations; take one home for yourself, and leave the other one here to help decorate the Nature Centre Christmas tree.
There will be a few craft stations set up with various craft ideas to try, Park Interpreters will be there to help with the project designs. There will be limited spots available thus pre-registration is a must. At this time, masks are mandatory. If you don’t have a mask the Nature Centre can provide one for you.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on Facebook (policepointpark). Phone the Nature Centre’s Nature Line at (403) 529-6225 during regular business hours – Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. all year long.
