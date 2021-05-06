The annual Kiwanis Southeast Alberta Regional Science Fair was held virtually this year. Participants in grades 7-12 submitted their projects April 23. The winners are listed on the attachment.
The Regional Science Fair is a fun experience giving students the opportunity to learn about the world of science through hands-on activity. Participants not only learn about their topic of interest, they gain fundamental research, experimentation and presentation skills. Participants compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to represent the region at the 2021Canada Wide Science Festival (VIRTUAL) in Ottawa, ON the week of May 17-21.
For more information about the Science Fair please visit our website at: www.praxismedhat.com/sc-fair-about
