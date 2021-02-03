The Interpretive Program will not have its usual one-day in-person Kiwanis Family Day event in 2021. There’s great news though. Instead we will be celebrating families and providing activity options, with Kiwanis support, for nearly the entire month of February.
The Medicine Hat Interpretive Program is managed by Grasslands Naturalists and is based in Police Point Park in Medicine Hat.
Wildlife Kits – these are a Family Day favorite! Build a birdhouse or bird feeder and help make your yard wildlife friendly. These kits are available for a small fee. Contact them by phone to find out how to get yours. Thanks to Kiwanis for subsidizing these and keeping costs low.
Self-guided activities for all ages – new activities are available. Grab one and then go on your walk here in Police Point or anywhere in town. Or, pick up a Robert Bateman Sketch Across Canada Sketchbook if you haven’t done so already. These items are available during our regular hours 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM; knock on our front door or phone ahead.
The winter StoryWalk® featuring “Over and Under the Snow” by Kate Messner will be on a trail near the Nature Centre through the end of February. This activity can be accessed even when staff is not present.
They are not able to rent cross-country skis or snowshoes at this time. They plan to offer this service again as soon as it’s allowed.
Nature is not closed! Don’t forget that City of Medicine Hat Heritage Trail Network maps can be found in a small box near the Centre’s front entrance if needed.
For more information about Kiwanis Family Day or other Nature Centre happenings, contact us through the Nature Line (403) 529-6225 or visit our website
(www.natureline.info) or Facebook page (Police Point Park).
