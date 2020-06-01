Golfing enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the latest fundraiser for Healthcare as the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation and the Elmwood Golf & Country Club present the “Keeping Healthcare Strong Golf Draft”.
All proceeds raised will assist with the purchase of Portable Ventilators at the Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current.
“The portable ventilators are crucial equipment at the hospital especially now through COVID-19 and healthcare personnel need to have this life saving equipment available when an emergency occurs,” says Jim Dekowny Executive Director for the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation. “As we continue through the pandemic, fundraising ideas need to be creative while practicing social distancing and the golf draft is a fun way for participants to select their favorite 18 PGA players while raising money for local healthcare,” stated Dekowny.
Entry Cards for the “Keeping Healthcare Strong Golf Draft” are available from Urban Cellars, Elmwood Golf & Country Club and the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation(2051 Saskatchewan Drive) and will be accepted through August 1. Ticket prices are 1 for $30 or 3 for $70 and includes the following prizes:
1st Place $500, 2nd Place $300, 3rd Place $200 and will be awarded August 6-9 at the Elmwood Golf & Country Country Club. Thank-You to our Major Sponsors: Urban Cellars, Molson Coors and Choo-Foo Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.