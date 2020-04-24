The Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation, Home Hardware Swift Current Legionnaires and TRIWAYS have joined forces for a spring cleaning fundraiser.
Over the past several weeks bottles and cans have been filling up in local residents’ homes and garages, and on April 27-29, you’re encouraged to drop off these items in a COVID-19 Safe Drive Thru Recycling Depot. Drop off your donations on these dates from 4-8 p.m. in the main parking lot of the Innovation Credit Union(Chaplin Street East). Proceeds from the recycling event will benefit the “Close to the Heart Digital Mammography Campaign” and the Home Hardware Swift Current Legionnaires.”
“This is a timely fundraiser for both of our local organizations and a way to help residents with their recycling in a safe and convenient manner,” says Jim Dekowny, Executive Director of the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation. “This is another example of Swift Current groups and residents all working together for the community and the additional dollars shared with the Legionnaires will help the Foundation get another step closer to reaching our $350,000 goal for the new digital mammography machine at the Cypress Regional Hospital,” added Dekowny.
The “Drive Thru Recycling Depot Fundraiser” is a partnership between the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation, Home Hardware Swift Current Legionnaires and TRIWAYS Disposal Services Ltd.
