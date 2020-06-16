Junior Achievement and Innovation Credit Union are collaborating to provide access to financial literacy courses to students across Saskatchewan through a new Digital Campus.
As Canadians deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for strong financial literacy across all age groups is critical in achieving a speedy recovery. Recognizing this need, JA Canada has worked with its partners to develop a digital campus to offer financial literacy courses for youth across Canada.
JA in Saskatchewan is thrilled to collaborate with Innovation Credit Union to offer programs for students from grades 3 through 10 in the 2020/2021 school year. Leveraging the new digital campus, schools, teachers, and students can now access classes and videos that will:
•entice elementary school students to explore business and the role money plays in everyday life,
•encourage middle school students to set goals, build budgets, and make informed decisions about money to help them meet those goals, and
•inspire high school students to evaluate their strengths and identify career options that will empower them to meet their long term personal and financial goals.
“Innovation’s support will allow every student from across Saskatchewan on-line access to a wide variety of free programs around financial literacy, entrepreneurship and workplace readiness,” says General Manager, Katherine Gagne.
“Youth in our province need our support to succeed. Through programs on the JA Digital Campus, to scholarships for post-secondary education, and access to free financial advice, Innovation Credit Union is excited to offer the building blocks our members need to create thriving businesses, communities, and families for generations to come.” explains Daniel Johnson, CEO at Innovation Credit Union.
This year marks the launch of four key on-line classes across Saskatchewan ranging from grades 3 through 10: More Than Money, Our Business World, Dollars With Sense and Economics For Success. Based on demand from students and teachers, there is an opportunity to grow these offerings to include more classes in 2022. For more information visit: jacanada.org/saskatchewan.
