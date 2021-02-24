The Canadian Mental Health Association, Alberta Division conducted a survey between April and May, 2020 to understand the mental health and wellbeing impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Albertans across rural and urban areas.
The results of the survey highlighted some key areas including 44% of rural Albertans reporting a lack of socialization throughout the pandemic has become a mental health challenge but that increased comfort with technology has facilitated more social connections for rural Albertans who may otherwise be isolated throughout the pandemic. Additionally 21% of Albertans say uncertainty about the future is the top concern affecting their mental health throughout the pandemic and 57% of Albertans say staying connected with loved ones has helped their mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic.
“The results of this survey continue to highlight the need for mental health supports during the pandemic” says David Grauwiler, Executive Director of CMHA, Alberta Division.
“Many Albertans in both rural and urban areas are struggling with isolation, lack of access to services, anxiety about the future, economic concerns and family pressures that will have a large impact on our collective mental health and wellness.”
The survey and results were prepared by CMHA Alberta Division's Rural Mental Health Project. The findings will help guide future mental health priorities and activities across our province as we move forward through the pandemic and beyond.
The full report can be checked out online at: https://alberta.cmha.ca/covidreport/
