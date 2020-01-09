January 1, 2020 marked the beginning of a new era in Family Law in Saskatchewan. With the start of a new year the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice began its roll-out of Mandatory ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) when couples separate.
The roll-out began in Prince Albert and will gradually arrive in other parts of the province, much the way mandatory mediation in civil suits did years ago.
Under the new Mandatory ADR rules, when couples separate, they will have to attempt alternatives to the court process—with some exceptions—before asking for a judge’s help and/or intervention. The four options are: Mediation, Parent Counsellor, Collaborative Law, and Arbitration. In each case the service providers will have to be certified by the Ministry of Justice.
In Swift Current and area people separating are fortunate in that they do not have to wait till the roll-out of Mandatory ADR arrives in our city.
By choosing mediation people who separate empower themselves to chart the way forward for themselves, even in those cases where conflict has reached significant and harmful levels.
If there are children involved, parents know what is best for them. In mediation the parents are able to work out the kind of parenting plan that takes seriously the welfare of the children and the interests of each parent. This is possible even when communication is difficult. Parents also need to realize that they will have to communicate reasonably well for many years to come, and mediation provides the opportunity to set the context and learn the skills for such communication.
In the case of property division, your mediator will help you sort out what needs to be addressed and what questions you need to ask your lawyer and/or accountant. With that information in hand, you will be able to make your own decisions and settle matters in a cost effective way.
(Ray Friesen of Grasslands Mediation has been certified by the Ministry of Justice as a mediator within the program. 306-741-0035 or email ray@grasslandsmediation.ca)
