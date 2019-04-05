The City of Swift Current is taking steps to control rowdy crows that have become a nuisance to residents around a large neighbourhood park.
The City has received a complaint about crows in Saulteaux Park, which is located on Cypress Drive in the Trail subdivision on the city’s northwest side, and steps will be taken to kill them.
Jackie Schlamp, the City’s bylaw compliance and licensing official, said the complaint was received around the third week of March and the pest control officer will be in the area for seven to 10 days in early April to assess the situation and take the necessary steps, which will include shooting the troublesome crows.
“We operate on a complaint basis,” she noted. “That park is notorious to have excessive crows up in that area. So we do get complaints from local residents in regards to the number that are there, the nests that are being built in the trees or the destruction that they're actually doing within property. When a complaint comes to us, we notify the pest control officer and he goes out and assesses it and then he acts within the permit that he has been given from Sask Environment.”
The City contracts a pest control officer, who receives a special permit for nuisance wildlife control from the Government of Saskatchewan. The permit is only valid within the city limits of Swift Current and while he is performing his duties as pest control officer on behalf of the City.
The permit allows the pest control officer to hunt animals listed in clause 4(1)(e) to (l)of the provincial Wildlife Regulations. This list of animals includes mice and rats, skunks, raccoons, house sparrows, starlings, some pigeons and doves, magpies and crows.
This is not the first time the City will take measures to control crows in Saulteaux Park. It was done in previous years as well, and the pest control officer will determine the number of birds to target after assessing the situation.
“They tend to come in groupings,” Schlamp said. “So it's the number of them, it's the noise. They will make their own nests, they will kind of overtake a property. We did get complaints, I believe it was last year or the year before, where they were actually swooping at people within the park. So it's just something that we're trying to keep the numbers down so that there's not as many of them in that area.”
This is the only park in the city where crows have been a regular issue for the City, but in the past complaints have also been received from other locations in Swift Current.
“We do have issues with crows in other parts of the city, in which we dispatch the pest control officer and he goes and does the same thing,” she said.
These complaints about wild animals causing a nuisance do not only happen in the spring, when animals return to the area after winter.
“They tend to go year round,” she said. “I think this particular park we dispatched him probably three times last year. … We're not just talking like six or seven, we're talking in the neighbourhood of probably 15 to 20 crows that kind of come and overtake the area.”
She acknowledged that some Swift Current residents might be upset about the removal of the crows, but she emphasized it is only done in certain cases.
“It's not that we're removing them entirely,” she said. “We're just limiting the number that's at that specific area so they aren't a nuisance or cause damage.”
Residents who experience any issues with wildlife have to report the matter to the City. Only the City’s pest control officer has the necessary authority to use a firearm within city limits. A City bylaw prohibits people from firing or discharging any air or pellet gun, or to use any class of gun, firearm or any other device that is designed for or capable of discharging any type of projectiles within city limits.
There are different City bylaws that might be applicable to any complaint about a nuisance animal, which might include wild animals or domestic pets. More details are available on the City of Swift Current website in the section about animal and pest control, which is listed under the Planning and Growth Development Division.
For any enquiries, contact the Bylaw Enforcement Division by calling 306-778-2714 or by sending an e-mail to plng@swiftcurrent.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.