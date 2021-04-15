On March 1, 2021 three changes came into effect in Saskatchewan that will significantly impact how separation and divorce, particularly with regards to parenting and children, will be handled.
One, changes to the federal Divorce Act came into effect. Among other things, the Act now declares that any party to the separation//divorce “shall, to the best of their ability, protect any child of the marriage from conflict arising from the proceeding.” The Act continues to explain that parties “to a proceeding under the Act must try to settle conflicts through a family dispute resolution process other than court proceedings.”
Two, so that provincial laws and federal laws in this area are consistent, amendments to the Children’s Law Act also came into effect. These amendments mandate that a lawyer must discuss the possibilities of mediation with a client, inform that client where mediation services are available, and sign a document indicating that this has been done.
Three, the requirement that Mandatory Early Dispute Resolution such as mediation be used in separation and divorce before parties ask the courts for help was expanded. After piloting the requirement in Prince Albert in January, 2020, it came into effect in Regina on March 1, 2021. According to Brad Hunter, a Regina lawyer and mediator, speaking on the John Gormley program, the rollout from here will be rapid and could well include the entire province by spring of 2022.
All of the above indicate that increasingly judges, lawyers, lawmakers, and other professionals working with couples who separate are convinced that mediation is a much more appropriate way of dealing with matters when couples separate than is the court process.
Mediation empowers the parties to take charge of their own lives and make their own decisions and negotiate their own agreements and parenting plans, rather than depending on lawyers and judges to do this for them. With expert legal information and advice, separating couples can work out property division and parenting plans in a way that is less adversarial and sets the tone for the future.
Mediation creates a reasonable path into the future. Parents, once separated, will, with rare exception, have to work together in making decisions for their children and being a new kind of family for years to come. In mediation they can set the tone and learn the skills to partner for the welfare of their children.
Mediation lessens the adversarial nature of separation and divorce. Studies have consistently shown that no matter how parents try to shield their children from the conflict, the more adversarial the approach, the more harm done to the children. In mediation the temperature of the conflict can be lowered rather than escalated and everyone benefits.
We are fortunate that in Canada and, more specifically, in Saskatchewan, professionals who work in the area of separation and divorce and who care about the welfare—short term and long term—of their clients and/or the clients’ children, now recognize that mediation and other early dispute resolution processes are much better than anything that travels along a road that could end up in court.
