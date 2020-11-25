Green books are gently used books that are sold to raise funds for programs. Donations support free library programs.
Selling used books help to keep books out of recycling depots and gives books a new home to be enjoyed by others. Chinook Regional Library is holding a Winter Book Sale Friday, Dec. 4th from 3 pm to 6 pm and Saturday, Dec 5th from 11 am to 4 pm.
Many different genres and non-fiction titles are available. Books that no longer have shelf life in libraries based on the number of circulations and condition are withdrawn and then sold by donation to patrons. This is an excellent way to cut down on environmental paper pollution. Book collectors may find many treasures at our Green Book Sales - perhaps you are looking for the fourth book in a series you have (we may have it!) It is also an excellent way to stock the shelves for your early learners, or your avid readers.
Visit us on Friday Dec 4th and 5th at 1240 Chaplin St. W. Mask required. For more information please call 306-773-3186 EXT: 222
This year's booksale donations will go towards children's programs.
