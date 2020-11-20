Great Plains College is encouraging individuals, businesses, organizations and municipalities to participate in “GivingTuesday” on December 1, which is recognized across North America as the start of the giving season.
The college’s theme for this year’s recognition day is “Give Where You Live” and they are asking everyone to consider the many benefits of donating to the student scholarship program across its seven campuses and program centres.
“Give Where You Live” was selected as the college’s theme to encourage individuals and others to give back to their local community and invest in the college’s students who will become our communities’ leaders for the future. Finances raised from this initiative will go directly towards entrance scholarships (ranging from $500-$5,000) and early entrance awards ($1,000 to Grade 11 students) for incoming students enrolled in full-time student loan-eligible programs at the college’s seven locations in Biggar, Kindersley, Maple Creek, Martensville, Rosetown, Swift Current and Warman.
“During the current academic year, approximately $216,000 will be provided to over 170 students in scholarships and awards,” commented Dianne Sletten, donor services coordinator for Great Plains College. “We express our sincere gratitude to the many sponsors and donors across our communities who have chosen to invest in our students in the past, and we are hopeful that this spirit of giving will continue into the future so that we can continue supporting our students’ educational goals.”
Sletten added that locally-raised donations have a doubly beneficial effect as the dollars are matched to a maximum amount through the Saskatchewan Innovation and Opportunity Scholarship program. “This program recognizes local community investment and provides additional funding to benefit the scholarship opportunities for students.”
Contributions and donations of all sizes and amounts provide a benefit to the college’s scholarship program – no matter how big or small, they all make a difference in a student’s life. The college automatically provides a charitable tax receipt for any donation amount of $20 or higher.
If you are interested in playing a positive role in a student's education, the college encourages you to “Give Where You Live” on December 1 by donating online at greatplainscollege.ca/donate, or directly contacting Dianne Sletten at development@greatplainscollege.ca or at 306-778-5456. Additional information on Great Plains College’s entrance scholarship program, early admission awards, other external awards and application deadlines can be found by visiting greatplainscollege.ca/scholarships.
GivingTuesday was launched in Canada in 2013 by CanadaHelps.org and GIV3. It is a marked day for the entire charitable sector and encourages all Canadians to join the movement in giving and volunteering for causes of their choice. The day was originally founded in the United States in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.