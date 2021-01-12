The Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation and Great Plains College are excited to announce a joint fundraiser. Tickets for “Chase the Ace in Support of Health and Education” will be available beginning January 13, 2021.
The two organizations were looking for an opportunity to partner and raise additional funds to benefit health care and post-secondary education in their regions. They decided to combine their efforts to reach a wider audience and allow individuals and communities to support both health care and college entrance scholarships with their participation.
“We ran a successful Chase the Ace raffle a few years ago and it also provided some fun for everyone who participated,” said Jim Dekowny, executive director of the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation. “When the college approached us about doing something together, it was felt that Chase the Ace would be an ideal fundraiser for both of us.”
“The college normally holds a couple of events each year to raise money for our scholarship program but due to the circumstances limiting public gatherings this year, we’ve been looking for some other opportunities,” said Dianne Sletten, donor services coordinator, Great Plains College. “I was excited when Jim suggested the Chase the Ace raffle as it is an exciting concept for a fundraiser, with a guaranteed winner every week and a jackpot that keeps growing until someone picks the ace of spades.”
Dekowny added that the raffle will offer an option to purchase tickets online which will increase the opportunity for people to participate. “We have partnered with Tap 50:50 Event Consultants Ltd. based in Saskatoon to offer online raffle ticket purchases and links will be available on both the foundation and college websites to access the online purchases.”
Individual tickets are available for $10.00 apiece or multiple tickets can be purchased at 10 for $25.00 or 50 for $50.00. The jackpot will begin at $2,000.
Weekly draws will take place at the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation’s office in Swift Current each Thursday at 4 PM. The first draw will take place on January 21. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, ticket purchasers will not be able to attend the weekly draw in person but are encouraged to follow the updates and watch the weekly live draw on the organizations’ “Chase the Ace for Health & Education” Facebook page.
Chase the Ace is a progressive-style lottery where 20% of the weekly ticket sales goes towards the winner whose name is drawn, 30% of the weekly sales goes to the jackpot, and the foundation and college will share the remaining 50% of weekly ticket sales. Each week’s raffle winner whose name is drawn will also pick an envelope number that will have a playing card in it and they will win the accumulated jackpot if the ace of spades is drawn. If the ace of spades is not drawn, the playing card will be removed and the jackpot rolls over to the following week.
Complete rules of play are available at www.greatplainscollege.ca and www.drirwinfoundation.com.
