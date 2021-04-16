Earth Day is an annual event that started in 1970; it was formed as a global movement for the protection of the environment. This year’s Earth Day theme is focused on how “Together we can restore earth.”
All individual actions, small and large, help with the bigger concern over environmental protection. The Interpretive Program at Police Point Park is placing an open call for litter clean up volunteers.
Litter can be blown into our rivers, grasslands and forests. It can be mistaken for food by animals and do harm to their wellbeing. Trash can cause harm to the environment and its inhabitants. On Earth Day we are encouraging individuals to get outside and pick up litter while enjoying the outdoors. The Interpretive Program can provide you with a garbage bag and disposable gloves if required; just knock on the front door of the Nature Centre between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm. As always, during this time, masks are required and no more than 10 people allowed in any gatherings outdoors. Individually we can all do our part to help clean up the environment.
For more information about Earth Day go to: www.earthday.org, contact us through the Nature Line (403) 529-6225, check out our website (www.natureline.info) or our Facebook page (policepointpark).
