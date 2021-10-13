October’s Full Moon Walk will be on Tuesday, October 19. As we are adhering to the most current AHS guidelines, we ask those interested to register for this walk. Our spots are limited to 18 people. The Interpretive Program thanks you for your understanding.
October’s full moon is often referred to as the Hunter’s moon. We hope to watch the rising of the moon over the cliffs in Police Point Park. It will be an evening walk around our main paved trail. Please be dressed for cooler temperatures for this fall walk.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on our social media pages: Facebook or Instagram (@policepointpark). You can also phone the Nature Centre’s Nature Line at (403) 529-6225 during our regular business hours – Tuesday through Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.