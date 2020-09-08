Pioneer Co-op is providing members and customers with another opportunity to Fill Up, Fuel Good and provide much needed help to community organizations.
As part of Fuel Good Day on Sept. 15th, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold at Pioneer Co-op Gas Bars throughout Southwest Saskatchewan will be shared by The Kyle Food Bank, The Shaunavon Food Bank, The Southwest District 4-H Club, and The Prairie Skies District Girl Guides. This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel.
And every time someone purchases a Co-operative Coffee or a Big Cool Slush Drink that day, another $1.00 will be donated.
“This is a great fundraiser that proves that small actions can have a big impact.” says Pioneer Co-op CEO, Larry Kozun. “Last year we were able to raise $9,250.00 for Southwest Crisis Services and the Salvation Army Food Bank. We are hoping that our members will help us support our community by meeting or beating that number this year.”
Since 2017, Co-op locations across Western Canada have donated nearly $1.9 million to local registered charities and non-profit organizations as part of Fuel Good Day.
About Pioneer Co-op
Pioneer Co-op is a locally owned and operated retail co-op with 23,000 active members, $191 Million in assets, and 600 employees. With 30 locations in 19 communities, Pioneer Co-op has become one of the largest retail businesses in Southwest Saskatchewan. We are ranked 25th in Saskatchewan Business Magazine's Top 100 Companies. Pioneer Co-op is Locally Invested, Very Community Minded and offers Lifetime Membership Benefits.
