Albertans looking for ways to identify and manage stress are invited to join two free online workshops facilitated by Alberta Health Services.
Transform Your Stress: The Resilience Advantage — Strategies for Managing Stress in Challenging Times
Part 1: Led by AHS Certified professionals, this interactive workshop includes a basic discussion of stress plus looks at different ways to manage stress, including 2 HeartMath® breathing techniques. Participants will come away with an understanding of the impact of emotions on the body plus an action plan to address their own stress.
•Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
•Register in advance for this webinar: Registration Link for September 29
•Thursday November 4, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
•Register in advance for this webinar: Registration link for November 4
Part 2: Led by AHS Certified professionals, this interactive workshop will discuss perception, decision-making and communication using the HeartMath® tools taught in Part 1. (Note that this is a continuation from concepts learned in Part 1, so completion of Part 1 is essential prior to taking Part 2.)
•Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
•Register in advance for this webinar: Registration Link for October 13
•Thursday, November 25, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
•Register in advance for this webinar: Registration Link for November 25
For more information on the upcoming courses, email ahs.heartmath@ahs.ca
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
