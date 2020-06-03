Text4Hope is expanding to reach more Albertans who may be struggling during difficult times.
Text4Hope-Addiction Support and Text4Hope-Cancer Care are designed to help Albertans dealing with psychological issues related to addiction and cancer issues. The expanded services are funded by the Mental Health Foundation.
Text “Open2Change” to 393939 to subscribe to the addiction program.
Text “CancerCare” to 393939 to subscribe to the cancer program.
Text4Hope originally launched in March to help those looking for support during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 45,000 Albertans have subscribed to this service, and others can still join by texting COVID19HOPE to 393939.
Subscribers can sign up for any or all of these free services. They will receive daily text messages of support and encouragement for three months. All three Text4Hope programs are designed to help people ease their stress and anxiety.
The original Text4Hope program is funded by AHS, the Mental Health Foundation, Calgary Health Trust, University Hospital Foundation, Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation and Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
