Foresters members in Swift Current used an opportunity provided through the Caring through Crisis grant to make donations to local non-profit organizations.
Foresters Financial created these temporary community grants of up to $250 each to support members who want to give back to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Foresters members can apply until the end of June 2020 for these Caring through Crisis grants.
Swift Current residents Pete and Dorothy Quebec used their $250 grant to buy food for the local Salvation Army food bank. They are pictured making the food donation to Swift Current Salvation Army Capt. Ed Dean, April 24.
They wanted to support a local business with their food purchase, and therefore bought the food items at the Pioneer Co-op southside location. Fred and Rose Walsh of Swift Current also used the Foresters Caring through Crisis grant to support a local organization. They made a $250 donation to Southwest Crisis Services, which provides a safe shelter to women and their children leaving an abusive situation.
