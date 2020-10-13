John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills, announces the 2020 kick off of the Foothills Youth Advisory Committee. The Youth Advisory Committee continues to be a non-partisan community link between the youth of Foothills area and Federal Government representatives.
This initiative calls upon all youth between the ages 14-24 in the Foothills area, to bring new energy and ideas to the committee and be a voice for the youth of the community. Applications are being accepted now until October 31st, 2020. Once selected, the council will meet virtually several times through the year to discuss issues that matter to you and your community.
“The youth of Foothills have strong and passionate voices. This Youth Advisory Committee is a platform to encourage engagement and participation for those that want to be involved, and want to be heard. I’m here to listen”, said John Barlow, the Member of Parliament for Foothills.
“This Youth Committee gives young people the amazing opportunity to get involved within their community and have their voices heard on important and pressing issues. Our constituency cares about the passion and enthusiasm of young individuals who want to better the future”, stated Olivia Mackay, Chair the Foothills Youth Advisory Committee
The first event is a Virtual Town Hall for interested youth wishing to learn more. All youth participants are asked to register in advance.
Details as follows:
Thursday, October 22nd
5pm to 7pm MT
Registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIlcO2gqDooG9cRl88ilRDdukjqddTrVG_J
