Parenting, at any given time, can be a challenge! Throw parents a pandemic to deal with and the challenge becomes even more difficult trying to navigate the proverbial torrid waters of parenthood. Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) offers parents a lifeline, so to speak, with a little bit of advice and tips to help conquer parenting woes during uncertain times.
“It can be very stressful for parents these days and depending on how many supports you have yourself, as a parent, and what changes have happened in your life work-wise and how it has impacted you,” said Petra Debow, FCSS manager. “That's going to impact the troubles you have at home with your children.”
“If you're stressed and feeling worried, then that's going to make parenting much harder,” she added.
Trying to keep a routine for children and for the parent is a good idea, according to Debow.
“It might not look the same as it did before, so trying to find a new normal and a new routine that fits the situation,” she noted.
Reassuring children the family is a parent's top priority is one important tip, Debow offered.
“That's reassuring the child you are the parent and you will keep them safe and do everything you can to make life as good as it can be, right now,” she explained.
Keeping children busy, is some other wise words of advice, according to Debow. “Which is going to be hard, but thinking outside of the box and coming up with new and interesting things to do at home.”
If parents are working from home, how can parents keep children entertained? Reaching out for suggestions, is a good start, said Debow.
“On the FCSS website, we have a lot of good YouTube videos and ideas on how to keep children busy at this time. There's different activities children can do on their own that parents can set them up with for success when parents need time to themselves or during an important phone call. Or reach out to others and ask what they are doing to keep their children busy,” said Debow. Visit fcss.ca for more information.
“Busy children are less likely to get into trouble, she joked.
With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, children are being educated online with home schooling scenarios. One reminder is parents are not teachers, unless a parent is a teacher by career choice. Debow suggests for parents to reach out virtually to teachers, friends, and family to help out, if need be and if a child needs additional support with learning.
“Who in your natural supports do you have that can support you with that? Bcause that is going to be hard for a lot of parents. Finding those natural supports and don't be afraid to reach out for help,” said Debow.
Because many families are under a lot of stress, Debow said, it is imperative for parents to take time in the day to take care of “you,” as a parent. “So you have that energy and patience to support.”
For parents, Debow suggested, FCSS is providing online, virtual, phone, and e-mail supports. Call 403-795-3328 to connect or e-mail petra.debow@fcss.ca.
On the FCSS website, there is also a link to an online program titled, “Triple P” (the Positive Parenting Program). It has an extra module relating to the current pandemic. “Parenting specific for COVID-19,” Debow added.
