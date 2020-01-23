Expanding its commitment to developing the Lethbridge and area writing community, WordBridge will be hosting its second annual Writer’s conference as a 2-day event in February 2020.
February 7 will feature two pre-conference workshops at the Good Times Comedy Club: a memoir–writing workshop with best-selling Lethbridge author, Elizabeth McLachlan, in the morning and a writing workshop for teens with Lethbridge Y/A author Danika Stone in the afternoon.
How to Book Launch at 5pm in the Comedy Club will cover organizing readings, signings and launches for your book. The Artsy Fartsy Fest where conference participants can mix and mingle is scheduled for Friday evening at the Good Times Comedy club.
Saturday morning registration for the Conference at the Lethbridge Public Library will open at 9:30am. The schedule is available here …. Two live action slush sessions are scheduled as well as sessions on style vs story, publishing, day jobs, and things writers should know.
Mark Leslie, Canada’s leading authority on successful self-publishing, will be available via Skype at 12:15 to discuss self-publishing.
For participants who want to order lunch, tickets are available here.
WordBridge is very pleased to feature Order of Canada recipient and award-winning SF author Robert J. Sawyer as its Keynote Speaker from away. Thorsten Nesch is the local Keynot Speaker. Both authors will speak and answer questions in the open Snack and Chat session at Mortar & Brick Saturday evening.
For more information, visit our website at: www.wordbridgeconference.com
http://www.wordbridgeconference.com/
Tickets for all events are available online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/wordbridge-lethbridge-writing-conference-25786475575
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.