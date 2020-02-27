The staff and board of the Friends of Medalta Society are deeply saddened to announce the passing of long time Medalta supporter/alumni/family member, Leslie (Les) Manning on February 20th. ‘Supporter’ does not begin to describe the impact Les has had on the Historic Clay District and especially the Medalta International Artists in Residence (MIAIR) program. He was the leading force in creating the MIAIR program, and without him Medalta would most likely not have the internationally known programming that they have today.
Les was an accomplished and well-respected ceramic artist, receiving numerous prestigious awards such as the Order of Canada and NCECA Outstanding Achievement, but more than that, he was an advocate for community building, teaching, and sharing.
Thank you to former Medalta Executive Director, Aaron Nelson, for writing this beautiful piece about Les: “It is difficult for a photograph to capture the essence of a man, but there is this one image of Les Manning that for me personally illustrates exactly who he was.”
“It is a picture of a man in blue jeans, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, alone in Red Rock Coulee. The sky is tumultuous behind him and he is not directly looking at the camera. It is the perfect Alberta moment. What is most important about this is image is what you don’t see. It is the group of artists from across Canada who Les brought out to see the amazing landscape. Every single one of these folks saw Les as a mentor and he wore this mantel proudly. The reason this image has such resonance is that Les spent that particular day assisting these artist in connecting with their creativity. He would have spent the day talking about his travels to over 50 countries, he would have told us stories about his days at the Banff Centre and he most definitely would have gotten his hands dirty by sharing some magical clay technique. He loved connecting with folks helping them develop their creativity. He was so proud of his Alberta landscape and deep Alberta roots and in this photograph I know that he is filled with pride as the folks from across Canada absorbed this spectacular landscape. Although the photograph shows him alone, he is surrounded by folks who adored him.”
“In his final days as he stood alone on the prairie of his illness I like to think of him in his boots and his hat not alone against that tumultuous sky, but surrounded by all of the folks that he mentored and inspired over his entire life. And finally I like to think of the cowboy finding peace as he walks alone to again become one with the landscape.”
Les was born in Provost, AB on October 20, 1944. He attended school in Cadogan, AB and after showing promise, his art teacher encouraged him to pursue his talents at Alberta College of Art. After his acceptance, he moved to Calgary to attend ACA at the age of 17. He graduated in 1966 with a degree in Ceramic Arts. Les married Sylvia Dionne in 1967 and moved to Canmore in 1971 to work at the Banff School of Fine Arts. Here, he was able to lay the foundation of his own career, as well as build a world-renowned artist in residence program, influencing generations of young artists until his departure in 1995. Les considered himself the luckiest man as he worked and lived his passion teaching ceramics for 50 years. He never predicted as a boy, who loved geography and mysterious cultures, that he would travel the world teaching in over 60 countries.
His dedication to Medalta through the creation of the Shaw Contemporary Centre for Ceramics and volunteering as the Artistic Director from 1995-2009 was integral to Medalta’s success. He will be extremely missed.
Les’s memorial will be held this Saturday, February 29th at Rockpointe Church - Bearspaw in Calgary, service at 1 p.m. and reception to follow. Medalta is planning a display of his works in the coming months.
