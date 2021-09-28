Great Plains College is pleased to announce an additional $10,000 toward its Entrance Scholarship program thanks to a renewed commitment from Stark & Marsh CPA LLP. The two-year agreement will provide $5,000 for each of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years in support of students at the Swift Current Campus.
“Stark & Marsh has been a long-time supporter of Great Plains College in many ways, including their generous support of our Entrance Scholarship program,” said Dianne Sletten, donor services coordinator. “Their renewed commitment allows us to continue providing deserving students with Entrance Scholarships that will help ease the financial burden of post-secondary education.”
In the past decade, Stark & Marsh CPA LLP has contributed over $75,000 toward Entrance Scholarships at Great Plains College, making them one of the college’s largest and longest-standing donors. Their generosity has directly benefitted dozens of students enrolled in the Administrative Assistant, Business and University programs.
Stark & Marsh CPA LLP has also supported the college in many other ways, including sponsorship of college events, attending student networking events and donating their time and expertise for in-class presentations to the Business program students.
“The college plays an important role in the growth of our community, helping provide further educational opportunities that help grow our local labour force and enhance economic development in the region,” said Darcy Congdon, Director of Operations at Stark & Marsh CPA LLP. “We’re proud to support the college and its Entrance Scholarship program to help make post-secondary education a little more affordable for so many deserving students that are making a big investment in their future.”
Great Plains College boasts one of the most competitive scholarship programs among regional colleges in the province. Since 2009, more than $2 million has been distributed to students enrolled in full-time student loan-eligible programs, including $197,150 in the 2020-21 academic year.
For more information about Entrance Scholarships or becoming a donor, visit greatplainscollege.ca.
