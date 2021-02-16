Students in Lethbridge College’s automotive programs have received a boost from Ford of Canada and Dunlop Ford. The college received two new Ford vehicles, which will provide students with the opportunity to get hands-on training with some of the latest technology available in vehicles.
The vehicles have previously been flood damaged, and minor repairs, as required, along with a thorough cleaning were completed by Dunlop Ford prior to making the donation.
“Dunlop Ford is proud to support students as they learn to become certified automotive technicians and foster a win-win relationship between Ford dealers, Ford of Canada and Lethbridge College,” says Gary Dunlop, President of Dunlop Ford.
The two new vehicles, a 2020 Ford F-150 and a 2020 Ford Expedition, arrived at Lethbridge College on Tuesday. The partnership also provides the college with access to the Ford ACE Program, a web-based training program that can help students obtain valuable knowledge of Ford/Lincoln vehicle systems and that is a subset of the same courses taken by current Ford dealership technicians.
“Aligning with industry partners in this way is invaluable as we prepare students for careers in the automotive industry,” says Sheldon Anderson, Dean of the Centre for Trades. “Providing them hands-on experience with the most current vehicles and systems is an experience that is difficult to replicate. We thank Ford of Canada and Dunlop Ford for making this investment in our students.”
Dunlop Ford and Lethbridge College have a long history of working together to support students and academic programs. Dunlop Ford contributed to the Possibilities are Endless campaign, which raised money for the Trades and Technologies and Innovation Facility completed in 2016, through a collaborative gift from the Lethbridge Auto Dealers Association of over $1 million dollars. Service Manager Andy Brayne is a former college employee and has served over 20 years of the college’s Automotive Systems certificate program advisory committee, including many years as the chair. In 2002, Gary and Randy Dunlop created the Doug Dunlop Memorial Award, a permanent endowment for apprentices in either the Automotive Service Technician or Parts Technician programs. And Dunlop Ford co-owner Randy Dunlop has served on the Board of Governors and the Possibilities are Endless Campaign Cabinet and was awarded an honorary degree in 2016.
Lethbridge College offers both Automotive Service Technician apprenticeship training and an Automotive Systems certificate program through its Centre for Trades. Anyone interested in learning more can visit lethbridgecollege.ca/trades.
