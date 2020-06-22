The fundraising continues for Healthcare in Southwest Saskatchewan as the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation has launched a “Go Fund Me Campaign” with proceeds assisting the Mental Health Unit of the Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current. The goal of this campaign is set at $ 9,500 and the Foundation is excited to announce The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company is assisting with the launch of this fundraiser.
“We are happy to give a $5,000 donation to the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation to help fund urgent and growing needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to help kick off the funding for the Mental Health Unit,” says Carla Traill-Community, Sponsorship & Events Coordinator, The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. “This donation is part of a larger giving campaign at Wawanesa Insurance called Caring Together – an initiative that includes donations to hospital foundations, United Way centres, Canadian Red Cross, and True North Aid, in the places where we work and live,” said Traill.
“We’re pleased to have Wawanesa help us launch this campaign with only $4,500 remaining to reach our goal,” says Jim Dekowny, Executive Director of the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation. “Mental Health is a priority for everyone and an important area of the healthcare services offered at the Cypress Regional Hospital. This is a crucial fundraiser for the health and well being of all residents of our Region, as Mental Health is a fact of life which should be openly discussed and treated with the utmost care and respect for all individuals,” added Dekowny.
Each year, 1 in 5 Canadians will directly experience a mental health problem or illness and this is a reality in Southwest Saskatchewan with the Mental Health Unit at the Cypress Regional Hospital helping clients who are requiring acute/crisis mental health care on a daily basis. Now with increased stressful events such as COVID-19, many individuals can find these situations even more challenging and can result in a higher number of patients admitted to the local hospital. Therefore, as we continue to work together as a community and partners in healthcare across the Southwest, we’re asking for your support in assisting the Mental Health Unit in Swift Current. Donations to the “Go Fund Me Campaign for the Mental Health Unit” are graciously accepted at: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/mental-health-unit-fundraiser1
• Rotary House-The Hon.Jack Wiebe Habitat for Healthcare provides a valuable service for patients travelling in for day surgery in Swift Current or family members visiting a loved one at the Cypress Regional Hospital or neighboring Meadows long term care facility. Since the doors opened to this six bed hospice in 2007 hundreds of guests have stayed at this “home away from home.”
One of those families showing their appreciation for Rotary House are the children of the late Harold and Armande Crisp, whose parents both past away from cancer.
“The last few months of 2019 were slowly getting more painful and Harold entered the new health system. Our friends at the Abbey and Shackleton Hutterite Colonies had been involved in the construction of Rotary House a few years back, so it was with great comfort Don and Denise were able to stay for many nights-We found this to be a HOME. Family and a home were always first priority for Mum and Dad. The staff went beyond their job scope to help us feel relaxed and at peace at a time when Dad was needing us nearby. On December 26, 2019 Dad left us to be greeted by Mum forever in her arms,” stated Don Crisp.
“Now we would like to make a donation to the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation in the amount of $1000.00 in Memory of Harold and Armande Crisp. Knowing that this Foundation will carry on for many years we ask that the residents of the South West and beyond continue to support its’mandate in any way possible. Our intent is to continue with a yearly donation to this wonderful cause, and help with any FUTURE needs within the foundations goals,” said Don Crisp, Denise & Kelly Bradford and Family.
“Heartfelt donations such as this make our philanthropic work such a pleasure knowing that a small gesture of welcoming out of town guests to Rotary House has made an impact on families,” says Jim Dekowny- Executive Director of the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation. “Guests have the opportunity to relax in a homelike setting at an affordable price while being within walking distance of the Cypress Regional Hospital and the Meadows. And we as hosts are happy to make their stay as comfortable as possible,” added Dekowny.
