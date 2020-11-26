On Tuesday, December 1, Canadians have a chance to double their impact for nature. On Giving Tuesday, any gift to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) will be matched.
Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to give back to nature since nature has been there for us, especially during COVID-19. NCC is announcing a one-day-only match program giving people and businesses an opportunity to stretch their contributions even further.
Every dollar donated to NCC on Giving Tuesday will be matched, to a total of $232,500, by Heather Ryan and L. David Dubé, Kerry and AJ Mueller, corporate supporters TELUS and CP Rail, and donors who have chosen to remain anonymous.
For many Canadians, our natural spaces have helped us cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our nature reserves, trails, rivers, streams, parks and green spaces have been so important for our mental and physical well-being. Spending time outdoors has given us positive feelings and an emotional boost from the uncertainty, isolation, stress and anxiety that we have felt in 2020. Even going on virtual hikes on NCC properties has allowed people to enjoy wildlife and the outdoors from the comfort of their homes.
“There is no doubt the pandemic has had a huge impact on people, but nature has been a powerful ally, helping us keep balance in our lives,” says Catherine Grenier, president and chief executive officer of the Nature Conservancy of Canada. “Just spending time in nature, a brisk walk and fresh air, can imrove our immune systems, our concentration and our moods. We’ve never needed nature more!”
Despite the pandemic, NCC’s conservation work continues, and donor gifts are still hard at work. All donations to NCC help us conserve nature, from conserving land and fresh water, to restoring ecosystems. NCC’s conservation lands provide habitat for many of our country’s most endangered species. These places also provide benefits to local communities, such as flood control and recreational opportunities for people to get outdoors and connect with nature.
“Donors make the work the Nature Conservancy of Canada accomplishes across the country possible. Your support ensures that native species, the lands they call home, and the lands we love and use for recreation are protected. On Giving Tuesday, people can double their impact in protecting nature that will benefit us today and our future generations,” said Cody Barnett, Director of Development and Communications in Saskatchewan.
Donations in support of the Nature Conservancy of Canada can be made at natureconservancy.ca/donate.
