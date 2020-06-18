Following 12 months of fundraising, the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation is pleased to announce the target of $350,000 has been reached in the “Close to the Heart Digital Mammography” campaign. This fundraising goal has been achieved with the anticipation of a successful “Taste of the Arts” event in Shaunavon when health officials indicate it is safe to do so, with all proceeds from this fundraiser secured for the final touch of concluding the Digital Mammography campaign.
“Donors of all levels have stepped forward to assist with the fundraising for this life saving equipment for the Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current. From the initial Kick off Breakfast, Radiothon, Donut Days, to major investments by the Hutterian Colonies and other fundraising partners from across the region, we Thank-You for your support,” says Jim Dekowny Executive Director, Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation.
Additional sources of funding for the new Digital Mammography machine to be recognized include a $20,000 donation from Len and Evelyn Stein, the “G. Murray & Edna Forbes Foundation Fund” which awarded a $10,000 grant through the South Saskatchewan Community Foundation and $5,000 from the Shaunavon Legion Poppy Fund.
Once installed the new digital mammography machine at the Cypress Regional Hospital will benefit all residents of Southwest Saskatchewan, while enabling the early detection of cancerous tumours at a more in depth level and starting treatment of patients in a timely manner.
“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is thrilled to receive the funding for a new digital mammography machine. This machine will ensure that women in the southwest have access to the most up-to-date technology to accurately diagnose breast cancer,” said Patti Shirkey, Director Rural Diagnostic Imaging, Saskatchewan Health Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.