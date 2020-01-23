Get ready and settled into the Winter season by attending the launch of our Winter StoryWalk® “Sleep, Big Bear, Sleep” by Maureen Wright on Saturday, January 25 at Police Point Park Nature Centre.
Come to Police Point Park from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. to enjoy snacks and crafting, graciously being provided by Medicine Hat Public Library (MHPL). Upon completion of the StoryWalk®, participants may receive a prize coupon that then can be redeemed at the Medicine Hat Public Library. Coupons will be available only during our regular business hours after January 25.
The StoryWalk® is being released in timing with Family Literacy Day on Monday, January 27.
MH Interpretive Program collaborates together with MHPL in support of outdoor learning opportunities and encouraging fun out-loud reading to reinforce literacy skills. Ongoing effort between our local community partnerships encourages fun and engaging activities to strengthen relationships within the family.
Come read about Big Bear and his aversion to his instincts in Police Point Park and enjoy a beautiful Winter morning with a free family-friendly activity through the StoryWalk®! If you cannot make it on Saturday, the StoryWalk® will be available through to March 8.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on Facebook (policepointpark). Phone the Nature Centre’s Nature Line at (403) 529-6225 during regular business hours – Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. all year long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.