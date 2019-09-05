The Mustard Seed partners with two local organizations to serve those experiencing poverty.
The Mustard Seed is pleased to announce its partnership with poverty-alleviation agency, the Champion Centre, as well as River Valley Community Church’s Oasis Café, and is bringing its services to Medicine Hat this September.
Coming together with the two local agency’s to create what will now be known as The Mustard Seed Medicine Hat, the organization hopes to build on the good work already being done to help those experiencing poverty and homelessness in the community.
“Both the Champion Centre and Oasis Café have been pivotal supports for individuals facing poverty in Medicine Hat,” says Stephen Wile, The Mustard Seed CEO. “We are blessed to continue this ministry as partners and look forward to a future full of opportunity.”
The Mustard Seed is a Christian non-profit organization that has been caring for men, women, and children experiencing poverty and homelessness since 1984. The Mustard Seed provides a safe haven where we support the whole person through delivering basic services, housing, wellness services, employment programs, and partner with the community to address the root causes of poverty. Bringing 35 years of experience to Medicine Hat, The Mustard Seed looks to provide individuals with access to much needed resources such as employment programming, health and wellness services, as well as advocacy and housing supports.
“River Valley Community Church is thrilled to enter a ministry relationship with The Mustard Seed,” says Larry Enslen, the church’s Lead Pastor. “We’ve believed that outreach to our community of Medicine Hat should increase and be more effective, but we’ve lacked the expertise and resources The Mustard Seed will bring to our city.”
To celebrate its arrival in Medicine Hat, The Mustard Seed is hosting an open house event on Monday, September 16 from 5 – 7 p.m. at River Valley Community Church Allowance Campus (503A Allowance Avenue). The public is invited to come and enjoy light refreshments while learning more about the organization and the changes it will bring to the community.
For more information see: theseed.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.