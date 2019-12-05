Pet owners showed their support for the at the annual Santa Paws fundraiser, Nov. 30.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were at Cowtown during the afternoon to have their photos taken with a variety of pets, some of which came wearing outfits suitable for the festive season. The shelter's resources get stretched during the winter and there are different ways to support the Swift Current SPCA during the festive season.
The 2020 SPCA pet calendars are on sale for $10 each at the animal shelter, the SPCA bookstore and various businesses in the city. There is still time to donate to the $19 for 2019 fundraising campaign and a list of supplies needed at the shelter is available on the Swift Current SPCA's website at www.spcaswiftcurrent.com. Also check out their Facebook page @swiftcurrentspca for upcoming fundraising events.
